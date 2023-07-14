Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!
Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the post below:
Congrats to our Mayor!
What do you think the gender is?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans
Here’s How You Could Receive A Free Chromebook Through The Baltimore County Public Library
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards
The post Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child was originally published on 92q.com
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
“Love & Hip Hop’s” Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP 'The Letter J'
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative