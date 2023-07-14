Listen Live
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child

Published on July 14, 2023

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Congrats to our Mayor!

What do you think the gender is?

The post Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child appeared first on 92 Q.

