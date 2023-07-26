Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyoncé’s biggest cheerleader, her mother, Tina Knowles, is divorcing her husband, Richard Lawson, after eight years of marriage.

According to multiple news sources, Tina filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 26. The reason cited for divorce is irreconcilable differences. The 69-year-old Knowles matriarch listed the date of separation as Tuesday in the documents, asked to stop the court’s ability to award spousal support to her husband, and requested a name change. The two do not have any children together.

Rumors have spread over recent weeks regarding the couple’s status. Knowles super fans noticed Tina didn’t attend promotional events for Richard’s latest film, “Black Terror.” When asked about it, Richard quickly attempted to dismiss rumors.

In the Beginning

Tina and Richard wed in April 2015 but had known each other for more than 30 years prior. Tina commemorated her 2015 nuptials with an endearing Instagram post to Richard six years later.

Sharing two pictures she wrote, “Six years ago today we got married . We celebrated with the Road Dawgs yesterday! (Right) I have known you for 39 years and you have always been an amazing , compassionate , kind, brilliant man . Full of love and Talent and optimism! I have learned a lot from you! The most important lesson is to not take life and my self so seriously! to be free , to laugh , dance , to be silly sometimes , to be human and unapologetic . Thankyou Baby for contributing to my happiness! I love you more each day Happy Anniversary !! @mrrichardlawson.”

Richard returned Tina’s note writing a lovely message of his own. He shared how they met, his first thoughts about her, and Tina’s impact on his life.

He wrote, “… 39 years ago my sister Gwen (RIP), your best friend, introduced us. I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking.!! The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy …”

While we’re devastated to read the news of Tina Knowles’ divorce filing, we wish them both the best.

