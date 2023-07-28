Harden Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors in Latest Interview

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There has been much speculation around the Sixers and who will be returning to the team next year. Embiid has joked that he wants to win regardless of where he is, but he later put those ‘trolls’ to rest.

James Harden on the other hand, was adamant on not returning to the Sixers next year, opting-in on his player option but requesting a trade from the team. Harden even gave a couple landing destinations, intensifying his determination to find a new home. Harden listed the Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Clippers are ideal destinations in a trade scenario.

In a recent sit down with USA Today’s Mackenzie Salmon, Harden expresses his ideals on a situation that was very similar to his. Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazer’s superstar point guard, is requesting a trade from the Blazers and has given the front office and ideal destination for his new home. Actions that are very similar to what Harden has done. Sixers personnel should be taking notes, as Harden was asked about Damian Lillard’s situation and whether it’s a good or bad thing that player get to ‘dictate’ where they play in the league.

“I see both sides because I went through it. The organization wanna do what’s best for them. They don’t want to just give a player that basically is one of the best players that they’ve ever had in their organization away for nothing. So I get the organization’s side.” Harden told Salmon. “Then I get the player’s side as far as wanting to play and wanting to be somewhere. Whether it’s because it’s the right situation for you, for your family, or yourself, or whatever that person is going through — So if they can meet in the middle and kind of come to an agreement and figure it out, then that’s like the best scenario.”

