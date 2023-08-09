Anne Arundel County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for all Anne Arundel County vehicle owners.
The giveaway comes amid an increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts across the region.
The giveaway is scheduled for August 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arundel Mills Mall Cinemark West parking lot.
The post Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway appeared first on 92 Q.
