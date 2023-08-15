Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins Off The PUP List

Published on August 15, 2023

Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back J.K. Dobbins off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Dobbins hasn’t practiced all of training camp.

Check out his return to the field below:

 

His return comes after teammate Rashod Bateman made his training camp debut last week. He was also on the PUP list after having Lisfranc foot surgery.

The post Baltimore Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins Off The PUP List appeared first on 92 Q.

