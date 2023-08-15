Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that fatally struck an 88-year-old woman as she was driving in Northwest Baltimore.

According to police, the deadly collision happened in the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash where they found the woman injured inside her vehicle.

Police said her vehicle sustained front-end damage. An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

At this time, Investigators believe the victim was through the intersection of Liberty Heights at Callaway Avenue at the time of the collision.

Officials said she reportedly had a green light and the right of way when someone in a white pickup truck sped through a red light and struck her car.

That person continued to drive northbound on Callaway Avenue, leaving the woman at the collision site, police said.

Witness accounts have led investigators to believe that the driver was possibly behind the wheel of a white Ford F150 flatbed truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

