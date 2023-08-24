Eva Marcille Responds To Body Shaming: ‘It Hurts’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s say it together: Eva Marcille is a beautiful Black woman. She does not owe anyone an explanation about her appearance or life choices.

Can we move on now that we’ve gotten that out of the way?

Eva Marcille certainly wants us to.

The America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner and former Atlanta Housewife is tired of public criticism about recent posts on social media. In the past week, she’s responded and even had to turn off comments on an August 23 post.

The newest carousel features the bronze baddie sitting on a hotel bar. Eva is serving major face and body in a black and white ensemble. Her top is a flirty sleeveless exaggerated black bow crop, and her pants are a black and white wide-leg style. Eva’s hair is in a messy bun, and her accessories are simple and gold.

Eva previously shared similar pics on August 18. She attended the 23rd annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, along with fellow former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey. The event is a popular star-studded event to help raise money and create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer.

Eva Marcille Responds To Criticism

As Cynthia and Eva posed with all smiles, looking like two fabulous girlfriends shining at an event, negative reactions flooded Eva’s page. The comments continued today even after the recently separated model cut them off.

When asked why she limited the comments under a different post, Eva wrote, “Too many people to block when everyone is saying horrible things about you. I’d rather not see it because it hurts.” The model also co-signed a follower’s comment comparing her to the late Chadwick Boseman. She posted a hand “heart emoji.”

Despite the naysayers, fans are coming to her defense. Their comments point toward compassion, love, and suggest leaving the mother of three alone. And we agree.

Eva is often the subject of judgment and superficial commentary as an international supermodel. But she does not deserve the ill-spirited criticism recently directed at her. The former Tyler Perry actress spoke to HelloBeautiful about body image, beauty, and perfection in 2021.

“I don’t want to portray an image of perfection because it’s not real,” she said. “Perfection is unreal and unattainable but confidence is all about you. I wanna encourage my sisters and brothers to be the best version of yourself. You are beautiful exactly how you are and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Unlike the recent comments, Eva has consistently used her platform to share and instill kindness, confidence, and hope.

Furthermore, Eva is a beautiful Black woman that does not need to explain herself. She is the queen of the catwalk, MUVA of the slay, and a fashion icon.

We are sending Eva Marcille love and light.

Eva, just as you did in this August 9 post, keep walking them haters off.

Eva Marcille Responds To Body Shaming: ‘It Hurts’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com