We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
UMOJA Christian Homeschool Support Group
Business Description: “Umoja means unity—ONE accord—ONE focus—the joining of many to accomplish ONE common goal—passing the torch of educational excellence to our children.”
Business Website: https://umojachristianhs.wixsite.com/umojahomeschool
Marula Locs
Business Description: “Experts in natural hair, locs, & braids.”
Business Website: https://www.amarulaloc.com/
Ripp’d Canvas Tattoo Shop
Business Description: “A Team of Professional Tattoo Artists that are dedicated to becoming legendary. Bring in your tattoo ideas and concepts or have our artists bring your idea to life!”
Business Website: https://thecanvascartel.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-5-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby No. 2!
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!
-
Types of Relatives in Every Black Family with Special K [LISTEN]
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]