MTA To Offer Free Transit For A Weekend This Month

In honor of “World Car Free Day,” the Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides on public transportation for an entire weekend in September.
Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC, Commuter Bus, and Mobility services will all be free from Friday, Sept, 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
“There’s never been a better time to experience the ease and convenience of public transportation,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Public transit is an ideal way to experience all the region has to offer, and it’s an important tool in our efforts to decrease our carbon footprint.”
World Car Free Day encourages drivers to explore alternatives like public transit, helping to decrease roadway congestion and vehicle emissions.
Those trying transit for the first time should visit mta.maryland.gov for more information.
