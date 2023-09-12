Magic 95.9
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-12-2023]

Published on September 12, 2023

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Get Your Body Back Wellness Center

Business Description: “Look better. Feel Better. Function better.”

Business Website: https://www.getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/

Party360 Entertainment

Business Description: “”At Party360 the fun starts here!”

Business Website: https://party360.co/

Women’s Wellness Lounge

Business Description: “”Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.”

Business Website: www.womenswellnesslounge.org

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-12-2023]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

