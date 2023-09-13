Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Following an uptick in violent crime, a community healthcare resource in Canton is offering women, free self-defense classes.

The CareFirst Engagement Center on South Clinton Street holds a monthly class teaching people ways to stay alert and how to respond if they are physically attacked.

Additionally, during community association meetings, neighbors are able to voice concerns regarding safety.

During the class, an instructor works through scenarios to escape an attacker through a variety of maneuvers to break someone’s grip. There’s also advice given to participants on how to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

People can sign up for the free course online. Click here for more information.

NOTE: CareFirst insurance is not a requirement.

Resource Center In Canton Offering Free Self-Defense Classes For Women was originally published on 92q.com