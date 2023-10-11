Ari Lennox Sizzled On Instagram In An All Black Leather Look

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox played no games in her latest Instagram post. The “Shea Butter” songstress served fashion matrix in a stretched black leather getup by Jitrois, and to say she looked good is an understatement.

We had to fan ourselves after coming across Ari Lennox’s latest post on social media. The Washington, D.C. native heated up the ‘Gram in an all-black leather look that is easily one of the most stylish outfits we’ve seen on a celebrity this year. The garb featured a cut-out body suit that clung tightly to the star’s curves. She wore a trench coat draped over the bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Lennox completed her look with black leather gloves and black sunglasses. The singer accessorized her attire with silver drop earrings and a mini black bag. She wore her hair in a high-textured ponytail.

Ari Lennox All-Black Flex on Instagram

Lennox posted the fly regalia with the fitting caption, “Quiet Storm.” Her followers swooned over the pictures with praises and inundated her comment section with compliments. “The way I just kept swiping and double tapping every photos like I didn’t do it from the first pic ,” commented fellow artist Melanie Fiona.

Lennox has been a sight to behold in black outfits lately. Of course, the beauty looks fantastic in any color she dons. But something about black against her chocolate skin gets us going. Pictured above, she looked ravishing in a black sheer dress paired with hot pink heels. Below, Lennox served in an all-black Y/Project leather set that screamed fly and fabulous.

If you haven’t added Aril Lennox to your best-dressed list, you are behind. Her style and gorgeous looks make her a top fashion contender in our books. Whether she’s sashaying on the red carpet in a couture gown or chilling at the house in an athleisure set, Lennox can do no wrong. We can’t wait to see what the “Whipped Cream” vocalist rocks next!

DON’T MISS…

Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Of Being Sober: ‘I Like Waking Up With No Hangover Or Embarrassment.’

As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful

Ari Lennox’s Latest IG Post Leaves Us Speechless

Ari Lennox Sizzled On Instagram In An All Black Leather Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com