Baltimore City Health Department To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines On Fridays

The Baltimore City Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children and adults at no cost.
This also includes adults who are uninsured or underinsured.
The city’s Health Department announced Tuesday that it had received the first supply of the new vaccine for children and adults and now that infections are on the rise once again, department wants to ensure everyone is staying safe.
Additionally, the vaccine shots will be made available to children as young as six months old.
Click here for locations and more details.
