Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore City Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children and adults at no cost.

This also includes adults who are uninsured or underinsured.

The city’s Health Department announced Tuesday that it had received the first supply of the new vaccine for children and adults and now that infections are on the rise once again, department wants to ensure everyone is staying safe.

Additionally, the vaccine shots will be made available to children as young as six months old.

Click here for locations and more details.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Baltimore City Health Department To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines On Fridays appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City Health Department To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines On Fridays was originally published on 92q.com