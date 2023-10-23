The Mayor’s Christmas Parade is returning to Baltimore!
This December, the parade will mark 50 years of the Baltimore tradition, originally started by Mayor William Donald Schaefer.
This year, the parade will feature neighborhood and high school bands, the Morgan State Magnificent Marching Machine, Calvert Hall Marching Band, and the Marching Ravens.
The 2.5-mile parade begins at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane at 1 p.m.
The post Mayor’s Christmas Parade Returning To Baltimore This December appeared first on 92 Q.
