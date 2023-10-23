Listen Live
Mayor’s Christmas Parade Returning To Baltimore This December

Published on October 23, 2023

Red seat on deer wagon decoration for Merry Christmas and Happy New Year celebration concept

Source: Narai Chal / Getty

 

The Mayor’s Christmas Parade is returning to Baltimore!

This December, the parade will mark 50 years of the Baltimore tradition, originally started by Mayor William Donald Schaefer.

This year, the parade will feature neighborhood and high school bands, the Morgan State Magnificent Marching Machine, Calvert Hall Marching Band, and the Marching Ravens.

The 2.5-mile parade begins at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane at 1 p.m.

The post Mayor’s Christmas Parade Returning To Baltimore This December appeared first on 92 Q.

