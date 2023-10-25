Baltimore County Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting at a playground at Edmondson Heights Elementary School.
The teen is in stable condition after being shot in the upper body, according to reports.
Police said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. outside of the school in the 1600 block of Langford Road in Woodlawn.
The victim was found nearby. The school was placed on lockdown but at the time of the shooting, students were mostly dismissed.
All students at the elementary school are safe.
Baltimore County Police have added more officers in the area while the incident is being investigated.
Teen Shot At Edmondson Heights Elementary School Playground During Dismissal was originally published on 92q.com
