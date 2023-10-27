Listen Live
Big Boi To Perform During Raves Primetime Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals

Published on October 27, 2023

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Big Boi is coming to Baltimore.

The Outkast rapper is set to perform during halftime at M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals next month.

The Ravens’ Thursday night rematch with the Bengals is scheduled for November 16.

The team is giving out LED wristbands that will sync to the performance and stadium music throughout the night.

Additionally, the team will be in their all-black uniforms for the occasion and are asking fans in attendance to do the same.

“The ‘darkness there and nothing more’ setting will serve as the ideal backdrop for a light show in the stands,” the team said in a statement.

The first 35,000 fans in attendance will also receive a black handout card, featuring a darkness-themed quote from Edgar Allen Poe’s poem – the team’s namesake – “The Raven.”

