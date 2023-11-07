Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a great time to be a Baltimore Ravens fan: We have the best record in the AFC North division and just beat the Seattle Seahawks in a humiliating manner this weekend. Odell Beckham Jr., though, had even more to celebrate as he enjoyed his 31st birthday on Sunday by scoring a touchdown — his first since the 2021 Super Bowl, when he was on the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham celebrated his recent six-pointer in a truly Baltimore way: by doing the Park Heights Strut. The dance consists of a two-step or “strut,” followed by several other unique leg motions and a spin. Since the wide receiver joined the Ravens, he quickly adapted to the community of the city by hosting youth camps here and taking on a leadership role for the team. He told reporters after the Seahawks game that he originally had a different touchdown celebration in mind, but that “there’s so much that I want to do for this team, organization and also the city of Baltimore. They’ve embraced me in the culture and that’s all I want to do is be able to put on for them, make them proud and just see where we go from there.”

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration

The post Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration appeared first on 92 Q.

Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration was originally published on 92q.com