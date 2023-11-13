Dove’s Limited Edition Holiday Collection Is A Festive Treat For Your Skin

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time! The weather is on the chilly side, folks are getting ready to enjoy family time, and Mariah Carey is defrosting her vocal cords. In other words, the start of the holiday season is upon us. As we all prepare to enjoy our loved ones and feast on fabulous dishes, it’s vital to give your skin, from head to toe, proper TLC throughout the season. Thankfully, Dove’s Holiday Collection is right on schedule to get the job done.

Known as the first of its kind, Dove’s Holiday Treats Collection features an all-new Beauty Bar, Body Scrub, Body Wash, and Hand Wash offerings in three delicious scents: Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie, Peppermint Bark, and Sugar Cookie. Not to mention, the brand has also unveiled its first-ever mini Hot Cocoa Body Scrub, perfect for holiday travel.

Aside from filling your showers with nostalgic scents, the collection provides deep nourishment amid the fall/winter chill. That said, you can expect Dove’s Holiday Collection to keep dryness at bay and make glowing skin your new normal.

“Cold fall air and dry skin can absolutely go hand in hand,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara told HelloBeautiful. “Dove Beauty Bars are different from ordinary soaps because they contain the brand’s signature ¼ moisturizing cream that helps replenish nutrients lost during the cleansing process, meaning it can gently cleanse without stripping away moisture. The Dove Body Washes are also formulated to maximize moisture with 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture, a unique technology that deposits millions of tiny droplets into the skin to help lock in moisture.”

Dr. Mona also shared that folks should follow the exfoliate, cleanse, and moisturize routine to reap maximum benefits. When considering exfoliation, ensure that you perform the process according to your skin type.

“Dove Body Scrub is gentle enough for use every three to four days, “Dr. Mona said. “However, for sensitive skin, I always recommend testing any new products on a small area of your skin first. If everything checks out, start exfoliating once a week and gradually increase as needed.”

So, if you’re ready to enjoy the scents of the holiday season inside the shower and beyond, you’re in luck. Head over to Target and Walmart to add Dove’s Limited Edition Holiday Treats Collection to your beauty arsenal. Happy Holidays!

Dove’s Limited Edition Holiday Collection Is A Festive Treat For Your Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com