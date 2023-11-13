Wheel of Fortune LIVE is coming to Baltimore in March of 2024.
The game show will hit the stage at The Lyric on Saturday, March 3 and guests will be randomly selected to go on stage, call consonants, and solve puzzles for a chance to win fantastic prizes.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Presale begins Thursday.
Click here for more details.
The post Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024 appeared first on 92 Q.
