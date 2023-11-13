Teyana Taylor, SZA, Jordyn Woods And More Receive Their FlowHERS At The 2nd Annual Femme It Forward Gala

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Some of our favorite female celebrities gathered in Beverly Hills this past weekend to honor and be honored at the Femme It Forward 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala. Stars like Teyana Taylor, SZA, Jordyn Woods, and more received their FlowHERS for being visionaries, tastemakers, and extraordinary women in their perspective crafts.

The Femme It Forward organization celebrates, educates, and empowers women in the entertainment industry through multi-format consumer experiences and mentorship opportunities. The program produces music festivals, concerts, original content, comedy shows, panels, college engagements, philanthropic endeavors, and more. Its mentorship program, Next Gem Femme, connects emerging talent with influential women executives.

This year, at the Femme It Forward 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, multihyphenate Teyana Taylor accepted The Visionary Award, presented by Lori Harvey, for her ingenious, impactful career.

Taylor took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the honor. “Father God, I thank you for who you are. All seeing, all knowing and all powerful! Thank you for reminding my heart that your plan is far greater than any plan I have for my life. Thank you for reminding me & all of the amazing women in this room that the wait was not punishment it was preparation for what was already written in the palm of your hands & your plans. I am forever THANKFUL ,” typed the songstress.

Some of the other honorees included SZA, who received The Big Femme Energy Award for her musical contributions, Jordyn and Jodie Woods, who both received The My Sister’s Keeper Award, and Brandy, who was presented with The Muse Award for being an innovator and icon.

