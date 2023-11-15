Rep For Will Smith Shoots Down Brother Bilaal’s Duane Martin Sex Rumor

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The camp of Will Smith is responding to the statements made by the actor’s former assistant claiming that he walked in on Smith and fellow actor Duane Smith engaged in intercourse. A rep for Will Smith shot down the claims made by Brother Bilaal on Tasha K’s talk show series.

TMZ reports that a rep for Smith issued a brief statement shooting down the claims made by Brother Bilaal during his chat with Tasha K via the host’s UNWINEWITHTASHAK series. In a viral clip, Bilaal claims that he walked in on Smith and Martin in a comprising position, fueling past unfounded rumors that the pair were romantically involved.

According to the outlet, a source close to Smith says that the Philadelphia native is considering taking legal action over Bilaal’s statements. However, the issue isn’t going away quietly as Tasha K is heavily promoting the interview via her social media channels.

As of now, Martin has yet to respond to Brother Bilaal’s claims and has largely kept busy with work, including appearing on the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air earlier this year.

Duane Martin was previously married to Tisha Campbell, and the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2020 after Campbell initially filled in 2018.

