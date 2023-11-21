Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite Run The World stars will soon have a new little one “running her world” as Bresha Webb announces her first baby with husband Nick Jones Jr. The happy couple shared the news with PEOPLE and social media on November 20.

“I’m eating like a 16-year-old, like a tween,” Bresha joked with PEOPLE about cravings during her pregnancy. “The baby loves pizza. It loves olives. Just loves very salty, yummy foods. I can eat everything. I made chili last night. The baby really loved that. I just love pizza. A pepperoni pizza and a little bit of Coca-Cola, I’m happy.”

Bresha, 39, celebrated her upcoming baby with a four-slide photo set on Instagram. In the images, she and Nick look lovingly at each other as they pose together in a beautiful modern-style kitchen. The color theme of the photos is cream and denim, as the couple wears matching outfits. Bresha rocks a cropped tank showing off her growing belly and distressed bottoms, while Nick opts for a sweater and relaxed-fit jeans. Celebrity photographer Dalvin Adams captured the moments.

From FaceTime to Fiance: Bresha and Nick’s Love Story

Bresha and Nick, an entertainment writer and executive producer, met during the quarantine, dated via FaceTime, and were in a “whole relationship” after it ended. The Real co-host Loni Love set the couple up, and Meagan Good and Kelly Rowland had roles in their romance. In fact, Kelly helped Nick shop for Bresha’s engagement ring.

Bresha told ESSENCE writer Charli Penn, “We were both searching for the same thing: real love and genuine connection. We had the same morals and beliefs and understood each other’s needs for one another.”

The cute Hollywood couple was engaged during Independence Day Weekend of 2021 and wed this February.

The couple’s upcoming baby will be their first together. Nick has a 7-year-old daughter, McKenzie, from a previous relationship. Bresha loves being a stepmom and looks forward to growing their family.

See pics of Nick, Bresha, and McKenzie on McKenzie’s second day of first grade.

With McKenzie ready to be a big sister – Bresha told PEOPLE she gave McKenzie a crown and gift to let her know of her new role – the couple is open to the sex of the new baby. Bresha is looking forward to hosting a blue and pink “wig reveal” party to announce the baby’s gender soon.

Bresha said to PEOPLE, “This is a beautiful process to just become a mother and to feel the baby. I think we’re both enjoying just this whole process of how we’re both changing and becoming better and becoming parents to this person we’re going to meet.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

RELATED

Bresha Webb Announces Her First Baby With Husband Nick Jones, Jr. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com