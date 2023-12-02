Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monae is one of the latest sexy Sags celebrating their birthday this season. The “Age of Pleasure” artist marked her 38th trip around the sun with a look we love.

Get details on Janelle Monae’s designer birthday suit.

Janelle showed off her fashionable look – and gorgeous body – while posing on a wooden bamboo terrace. Giving tropical birthday bae vibes, she wore a “Lollipop” colored Catriona one-piece bathing suit from Cult Gaia. The orange-red fabric pops on the singer’s flawless melanin skin as she coyly waves to the camera.

The swimwear features the high fashion label’s signature cutouts at the waist, halter-style neckline, and coordinating fabric-covered spheres along the body and neck. According to Cult Gaia’s site, Janelle’s birthday suit retails for $358.

Janelle’s hair and makeup were equally as fab. In her social media capture, the singer plays with her chic dark-colored chin-length bob, shaking it from side to side. Her lips are bright and rosy red, matching her swimsuit and feisty birthday attitude.

The stand-out entertainer shared her birthday video on Instagram on December 1 with the caption, “Just a grateful femme fatale on her birthday. Thank you for all the birthday (((love))) ”

Check out Janelle Monae’s red hot swimsuit below.

Janelle Monae’s shuts down the 2023 Soul Train Awards

Janelle’s island-vibe birthday comes on the heels of BET’s 2023 Soul Train Awards, where the singer made headlines.

During the soulful night, Janelle performed “Float” and “Champagne S**t” while covered in multicolored flowers. Janelle says it was her first time performing the songs on TV.

That evening, the Kansas City native also accepted the Spirit of Soul award, an award recently renamed from Lady of Soul “to honor the diversity and inclusivity” that Janelle represents.

Happy birthday, Janelle!

Janelle Monae Celebrates Her Birthday In A $358 Red Hot Cult Gaia Swimsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com