We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Anointed Khaos LLC
Business Description: “Restoring the lost heritage of ancestral healing through incorporating the use of medicinal herbs to infuse the mind body and soul.”
Business Website: IG @anointedkhaos
The Beauty Hub | Salon & Content Studios
Business Description: “Maryland’s Debut Salon and Content Studios, a Hub for Beauty Creatives to Connect Collaborate & Thrive!”
Business Website: https://jointhebeautyhub.com/
Commit Haircare
Business Description: “Commit To The Best In Natural Hair Care Products.”
Business Website: https://www.commithaircare.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-5-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
