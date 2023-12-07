A Baltimore County man’s death is the first cold-related death this season in Maryland.
According to reports, the unidentified man is between 70 and 80 years of age. The State’s Department of Health monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths, each year from November through March.
Marylanders should avoid long exposure to cold weather, both by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing.
For information on warming centers across the state, call 211 or click here.
The post Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season appeared first on 92 Q.
