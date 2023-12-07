The Maryland Transportation Authority announced that all Light Rail services will be suspended effective Friday.
The decision comes following two main concerns following a safety assessment. Officials said that high-voltage conduits have been punctured following a fire event in October. One rider was injured in that incident.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, machinery that connects light-rail cars known as inter-car connector cables, have caused six smoke events between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2023.
Following a safety assessment this past Monday, MTA officials found it necessary to suspend service.
Beginning Friday, shuttle services will be available at each light rail stop. Officials said that as soon as enough cars are available, they will reimplement the schedule. However, at this time, it is unclear when light rail service will resume.
Currently, 53 cars are impacted.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post MTA To Suspend All Light Rail Services Effective Friday appeared first on 92 Q.
MTA To Suspend All Light Rail Services Effective Friday was originally published on 92q.com
-
Teyana Taylor Addresses Court Docs Naming Iman Shumpert’s Cheating Scandals & “Narcissistic Behavior,” Social Media Responds
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
New Shiloh Baptist Church
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Co-Signs Cassie’s Allegations, Says She Wasn’t The Only One