Baltimore’s Inner Harbor will be lit up once again on New Year’s Eve.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced Friday that this year’s celebration will include a drone show choreographed by Image Engineering, headquartered in Curtis Bay.
The drone show will be paired with the fireworks at midnight and Mayor Brandon Scott will lead the countdown.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Before the fireworks show, there will be music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre starting at 8:00 p.m.
In addition. there are several family-friendly options open for visitors to the Inner Harbor to enjoy including leading up to the countdown.
The National Aquarium will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The American Visionary Arts Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Port Discovery will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will host its annual noontime New Year event for children. The Maryland Science Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve December 31st and New Year’s Day.
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will also have extended hours until midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Need Plans To Ring In 2024? Baltimore Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve Celebration Has Just Been Announced! appeared first on 92 Q.
Need Plans To Ring In 2024? Baltimore Inner Harbor New Year’s Eve Celebration Has Just Been Announced! was originally published on 92q.com
-
Teyana Taylor Addresses Court Docs Naming Iman Shumpert’s Cheating Scandals & “Narcissistic Behavior,” Social Media Responds
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Co-Signs Cassie’s Allegations, Says She Wasn’t The Only One
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
New Shiloh Baptist Church
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch