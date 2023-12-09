Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s style is truly iconic and we just can’t get enough.

Over the weekend, the Grammy award-winning rapper stepped out with a brand new haircut – a bowl cut pixie – and our jaws are on the floor! Styled by Tokyo Stylez, the “Bongos” emcee showed off the bowl shaped style in a selfie video, which certainly gave us hair goals and style envy. The sleek, jet black wig was sleek and stylish and featured a blunt cut which circled her gorgeous face.

The 31 year old entertainer wore the new hairstyle while out shopping on Melrose in Los Angeles. But not only did she turn heads with her stunning new locs, she also caused a with her trendy and chic outfit.

Cardi kept it cute and casual in an oversized plaid top which featured two different patterns. She paired the stylish button down with a pair of short denim shorts and a killer pair of over the knee, acid-washed denim boots that went all the way up to the hem of her shorts. To complete the Kolliin Carter styled ensemble, she carried a caramel-colored Hermes handbag to match.

The rapper’s hairstylist shared the look on their Instagram page, posting a candid photo of the beauty as she was out shopping. The carousel also included the selfie style video where Cardi showed off her new hair.

“@iamcardib rocking bowl cut pixie hair,” the caption read. Check out the stylish post below.

Tokyo’s followers were feening for this look and flooded the comment section with their stamps of approval. “I swear she can pull off anything g ,” and “The whole look just eatssss ” were among the top comments underneath the fire carousel. Others simply were left speechless by Cardi’s effortless slay and left fire and heart eye emojis underneath the photo set.

We just can’t get enough of Cardi B’s edgy style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Cardi B Steps Out In A Bowl Shaped Pixie Haircut And We Need More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com