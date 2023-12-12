Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Tricie Treats & Things

Business Description: “Just a Girl Who Loves to Bake from the Heart.”

Business Website: FB: Tricie Treats and Things

Beautiful Healthy Hair

Business Description: “In our chairs, you will have Beautiful Health Hair! Contact us for all your healthy hair desires.”

Business Website: IG: @Beautiful.HealthyHair

KingRich Virgin Hair and Beauty

Business Description: “DMV’s #1 Choice for Raw and Virgin Hair with up to 50 inches on hand daily!”

Business Website: IG: @kingrichvirginhairandbeauty

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-12-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com