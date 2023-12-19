Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Buku

Business Description: “Buku is #1 in Baltimore Boating Experiences. Sea you on the water!”

Business Website: https://webuku.com/

Relax, Relate for Release

Business Description: “Relax, Release for Relate: Allow Us To Be Apart of Your Journey.”

Business Website: FB: The Goddess Of Self Love/ Tik Tok: The Goddess Of Self Love / Instagram: The Goddess Of Self Love

Esti SkinCare & Body Treatment

Business Description: “Every skin care type is important.”

Business Website: http://www.estiskinpotions.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-19-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com