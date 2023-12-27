Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Remy Ma is letting us know everyone can’t rock with her in 2024.

The seasoned femcee with over 20 years in the rap game, posted a reel to her Instagram page that proves why she’s still that chick.

The post features a compilation of videos that shows Remy Ma walking in several stylish ensembles to audio, encouraging folks to remain inaccessible to people who may be envious of your light, gifts, and hustle.

“Your presence is a gift

How many of y’all walking into 2024 hitting that

Access Denied button?” she wrote.

Remy Ma’s style has been on point

The Bronx native isn’t playing any games regarding fashion or boundaries. Not only is she denying access in 2024, she’s going to look damn good doing it. Remy is no stranger to serving looks. One of her most notable ensembles this year was the glamorous, crystal-embellished gown she wore for her birthday.

Recently, the starlet posted another video of herself serving body in a white crop top, purple mini skirt and silver boots.

In another post, the 43-year-old mother of two donned a sultry, soft, glam beauty beat partnered with an orange cut-out dress that looked radiant against her glowing brown skin.

Remy Ma is aging backward, and we love that for her. We need our good sis to run her skincare regimen and workout routine so we can adopt them into our lifestyle. She looks amazing! What do you think? Are you loving Remy Ma’s style choices from 2023?

DON’T MISS…

Get The Look: Remy Ma Heats Up The End Of Summer In An Orange Look We Love

Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party

10 Captivating Red Carpet Style Moments From Cassie That You Need To Scroll Through

Remy Ma Serves Style Sass And Curves In Her Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com