Rihanna is enjoying the holiday season with her family in Aspen.

This week, celebrity photographers spotted her with her husband, A$AP Rocky, and their two adorable children, Riot Rose and RZA. Scroll for details on her new braided hairstyle and casual look.

Rihanna gives cozy couture in Colorado

Like many moms during the holiday season, Rihanna is all about comfy fashions and easy hairstyling. Fans caught a glimpse of her take on this trend while visiting Colorado’s popular celebrity destination.

In pictures, the Savage Fenty mogul wears relaxed-fit light-wash jeans, a grey sweatshirt, an oversized cream blazer, and chunky tan boots while hopping in an SUV. Her blonde hair is styled in hip-length cornrows with molded baby hair, and her makeup is soft glam. A$AP Rocky matches her Aspen fly with dope metallic weave pants and a brown and white fur coat.

See pictures of the stylish duo shared by the Just Jared celebrity news site below.

No matter the season, Rihanna is a true hair chameleon

Rihanna’s Aspen braided look is one of many styles the “Umbrella” singer has debuted this fall and winter. A true hair and fashion trendsetter, Ri Ri continues to switch up her tresses and keep fans watching.

While most of the world tends to think of dark, warm colors for the cooler months, Rihanna has given the girlies the opposite. This past fall, Rihanna casually dropped honey-blonde hair looks that threw bloggers and stylists for a loop.

Cameras caught Rihanna out and about slaying in her lighter hues. See one of our favorite versions below, where the mommy of two sported wavy blonde-brown tresses with a nude lip and natural makeup.

We are loving lighter shades during what can be such a gloomy weather season!

Rihanna Rocks Hip-Length Blonde Braids While Vacationing In Aspen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com