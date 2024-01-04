The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, however, Lamar Jackson will be sitting this one out.
Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Tyler Huntley will be the Quarterback for Saturday’s game and Josh Johnson will be the backup.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Jackson will be inactive for the regular season finale and shared that he’s cool with the decision.
“I’m cool with it. Me and coach talked about it. I felt like it was best suitable that they sit me and stuff like that,” said Jackson.
The Steelers (9-7) are still alive in their playoff hunt. The game kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Be Inactive For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers appeared first on 92 Q.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Be Inactive For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers was originally published on 92q.com
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Missed The Show? Check Out The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-19-2023]
-
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers For The Beauty Enthusiast
-
Rock-T Earns Honorary Doctorate from Texas Seminary Christian University[LISTEN]
-
Neighborly Love, more Like Neighborly Hate. Couple Arrested and Being Investigated by FBI