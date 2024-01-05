Baltimore City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade To Be Held Jan. 15

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As we approach the birthday and national celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Baltimore City will be hosting the annual parade this year.

The parade is set to kick off at noon on Jan. 15 beginning at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

It is being organized jointly by the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

This year, the grand marshal of the 2024 parade will be Ernestine Shepherd.

She was recognized in 2010 and 2011 by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest competitive female bodybuilder in the world.

