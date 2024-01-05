Listen Live
Local

Baltimore City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade To Be Held Jan. 15

Published on January 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

Source: @tkminspired / @TKMInspired

As we approach the birthday and national celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Baltimore City will be hosting the annual parade this year.

The parade is set to kick off at noon on Jan. 15 beginning at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

It is being organized jointly by the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

This year, the grand marshal of the 2024 parade will be Ernestine Shepherd.

She was recognized in 2010 and 2011 by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest competitive female bodybuilder in the world.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade To Be Held Jan. 15 appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade To Be Held Jan. 15  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close