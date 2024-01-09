Listen Live
Local

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Under ‘Full Wind Restrictions’ Ahead Of Dangerous Winter Storm

Published on January 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Source: Connor E Bell / Getty

Officials announced that the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is under “full wind restrictions” ahead of a winter storm that is projected to bring strong winds and flooding to Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the restrictions Tuesday afternoon. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses, and heavy-laden tractors/trailers will be allowed to cross the bridge under the restrictions.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Wind restrictions are issued when wind speeds exceed 50 miles per hour for 10 minutes or more or when wind gusts persistently exceed 50 miles per hour over 15 minutes, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority’s website.

High winds could negatively impact any other vehicles, transportation authorities said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Chesapeake Bay Bridge Under ‘Full Wind Restrictions’ Ahead Of Dangerous Winter Storm appeared first on 92 Q.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Under ‘Full Wind Restrictions’ Ahead Of Dangerous Winter Storm  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close