Listen Live
Local

New Shiloh Baptist Church Set To Expand Campus With Third Apartment Building

Published on January 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Residents Attend Wake for Freddie Gray

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

New Shiloh Baptist Church’s campus is set to grow some more in the near future as a third residential building is moving forward.

The proposal for “New Shiloh 3” was up before the city’s urban design review panel last week. The project got state tax credits as part of a $32 million package awarded for affordable housing in 2022.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

The new building would be on Elgin Avenue at Monroe Street. The plan shows a proposed “parklet” fronting Monroe Street, as well as a patio and playground for the complex.

The New Shiloh Village Apartments currently feature 73 mixed-income units.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

New Shiloh Baptist Church Set To Expand Campus With Third Apartment Building  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close