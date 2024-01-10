Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday

Beginning this Friday, for the next 10 days, you can get special deals at more than 40 restaurants in Baltimore County.
Baltimore County’s winter restaurant week will begin on January 12 and run through the 21st.
Each participating restaurant will offer a pre-fixed three-course menu for as low as $25!
Some restaurants participating include Bertucci’s Timonium, By The Docks, Konoko Jamaican Restaurant, KSB African & Caribbean Cuisine, and more!
For more details, click here.
