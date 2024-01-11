Warming Centers & Important Winter Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Winter weather in Maryland can be tricky, but you can be prepared no matter what the forecast calls for.

Below are a few tips from Baltimore City’s official website to remember when preparing for a winter storm.

Prepare a Winter Storm Plan

Have extra blankets on hand.

Ensure that each member of your household has a warm coat, gloves or mittens, hat, and water-resistant boots.

Assemble a Disaster Supplies Kit Containing (First aid kit and essential medications)

Battery-powered NOAA Weather radio, flashlight, and extra batteries.

Canned food and can opener.

Bottled water (at least one gallon of water per person per day to last at least 3 days).

Extra warm clothing, including boots, mittens, and a hat.

Assemble a Disaster Supplies Kit for your car, too.

Have your car winterized before winter storm season.

Stay Tuned for Storm Warnings…

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio and your local radio and TV stations for updated storm information.

Know what winter storm watches and warnings mean

A winter storm WATCH means a winter storm is possible in your area

A winter storm WARNING means a winter storm is headed for your area

A blizzard WARNING means strong winds, blinding wind-driven snow, and dangerous wind chill are expected. Seek shelter immediately!

Be alert to changing weather conditions.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Stay indoors during the storm if you can.

If you must go outside, several layers of lightweight clothing will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Gloves (or mittens) and a hat will prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs.

Understand the hazards of wind chill, which combines the cooling effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin.

Walk carefully on snowy, icy, sidewalks.

“Homeless residents in Baltimore County may call 410-887-8463, Option 1, to speak with a screener in the Department of Social Services (DSS) to help identify shelter options. There are a limited number of shelter beds available in Baltimore County and surrounding jurisdictions. DSS performs a vulnerability assessment to prioritize placement in the County’s shelters. DSS may be able to refer callers to other resources. All county residents seeking temporary shelter are encouraged to call.”

If the forecast calls for below freezing temperatures, you can find information for different warming centers across the Greater Baltimore region.

If you are in need of food, or information on Maryland food banks, click here.

