Lori Harvey Is On Somebody’s Island Showing Off Her Sculpted Body In A Christopher Esber Swim Set

Lori Harvey and her abs are on vacation again. The beauty posted fresh-faced pictures of herself frolicking in aqua blue waters while rocking a Christopher Esber swim set, and we can’t stop staring.

Harvey is starting her birthday celebration off with a relaxing getaway. The socialite took to her Instagram to share her latest whereabouts, and of course, she is on an exotic island, unbothered, and living her best life. Harvey struck an effortless pose while showing off her killer bod in a sky-blue Christopher Esber crop swim top that she paired with matching quartz stone low waist swim briefs. The beauty CEO complemented her swim getup with a Monday Swimwear straw hat and Heaven Mayhem gold earrings. Harvey finished her look with a gold necklace, rings, and a flattering belly chain.

Lori Harvey Is The Vacation Queen

Other pictures in the fashion designer’s carousel included her posing in a white skirt coverup, a shot of the gorgeous scenery, a selfie, and a picture of her holding a beverage. Harvey captioned her photos with, “A Capricorn in her element .” Her comment section was flooded with praises and speculation on who the influencer may be vacationing with. “Vacation Lori is my fav,” commented one follower. While another follower was fishing for the tea, “Anybody else wondering who she’s on this island with? ”

Lori Harvey is known for catching more flights than feelings. According to her Instagram, she’s been bouncing from one place to another, enjoying herself and her family. Even though she hasn’t posted any pictures of a male companion, Internet investigators suspect her ex-boo Damson Idris is also on the same vacation. The former Snowfall star posted a carousel of photos (hours before Harvey posted hers) showing him enjoying some time on a beach in what seems to be a similar environment as the one Harvey is in.

While we don’t know for sure if these two are rekindling their romance on an exotic island together, what we do know is they both look amazing!

