Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-16-2024]

Published on January 16, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Mike the Mover

Business Description: “We specilaize in all your moving needs 8 days per week!”

Business Website: MikeTheMoverLLC.com

All Staffing Inc.

Business Description: “More than just nursing. With faith and family in mind, you can depend on All Staffing, Inc.”

Business Website: https://www.allstaffinginc.com/

Altared Reality

Business Description: “We offer full event services and custom decor work. Contact Chanel (443) 285-2509 for your special event!”

Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrille.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-16-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

