We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Mike the Mover

Business Description: “We specilaize in all your moving needs 8 days per week!” Business Website: MikeTheMoverLLC.com All Staffing Inc.

Business Description: “More than just nursing. With faith and family in mind, you can depend on All Staffing, Inc.”

Business Website: https://www.allstaffinginc.com/

Altared Reality

Business Description: “We offer full event services and custom decor work. Contact Chanel (443) 285-2509 for your special event!”

Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrille.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-16-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com