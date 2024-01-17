Listen Live
Local

‘Antsy’ after long layoff, Lamar Jackson dives into preparations for the Texans

Published on January 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Lamar Jackson is “antsy.”

It’s been 16 days since the Ravens quarterback has played football against someone other than his own teammates. Having sat out the Ravens’ season finale, a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson will be at the end of a 20-day break by the time the Ravens play in the divisional round against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: ‘Antsy’ after long layoff, Lamar Jackson dives into preparations for the Texans

 

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close