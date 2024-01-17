Lamar Jackson is “antsy.”
It’s been 16 days since the Ravens quarterback has played football against someone other than his own teammates. Having sat out the Ravens’ season finale, a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson will be at the end of a 20-day break by the time the Ravens play in the divisional round against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: ‘Antsy’ after long layoff, Lamar Jackson dives into preparations for the Texans
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common
-
#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast