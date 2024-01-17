Report: Baltimore County Public Schools Investigating Principal For Alleged Racist & Anti-Semetic Remarks

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Public Schools are currently investigating the principal at Pikesville High for his alleged offensive comments about students and staff.

In an audio recording shared across social media, a voice believed to be principal Eric Eiswert, can be heard ranting about his staff and the low test scores of Black students.

He also makes remarks about Jewish families in the community. Check out the recording below:

NOTE: Radio One Baltimore has not independently confirmed the validity of the recording.

In a letter to parents, BCPS said they are investigating, but did not comment on Eiswert’s current status citing private personnel matters.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers released a statement calling the recording “deeply disturbing.”

“I understand how upsetting this recording is for many members of the Team BCPS community,” said Rogers. “We will not tolerate disparaging remarks about any member of the Team BCPS community.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also responded to the recording stating that “hate and discrimination has no place within our community.”

“Hate, discrimination, and prejudice have no place in our community — especially in our schools. The statements being circulated are abhorrent and my administration is providing our full support to BCPS as they conduct as they conduct a thorough investigation. Following the conclusion of this investigation, I know swift action will be taken to hold those involved accountable.”

