The ‘Black History Honors’ Docuseries Examines The Heart & Soul Of Black Heritage

Groundbreaking docu-entertainment series, the 2024 “Black History Honors,” is set to take viewers on an inspiring journey through the heart and soul of African American history, legacy, and heritage. Read more details about the upcoming two-part series inside.

Black History Month naturally takes us through the revolutionary history of Black people all month long. The second annual “Black History Honors” is a two-hour, two-part series, featuring ten Black History Museums.

The museums featured:

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute: a cultural and educational research center.

The Bronzeville Children’s Museum of Chicago: the first and only African American children’s museum in the United States.

Baltimore’s National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: the first wax museum of African American history in the nation.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit: one of the world’s oldest independent African American museums.

The International African American Museum: Located on Gadsden’s Wharf in South Carolina and the disembarkation point of up to 40% of all American enslaved persons.

The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville: the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of Black music in America.

Chicago’s DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center: the nation’s first independent museum dedicated to the study and conservation of African American history, culture and art.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City: the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of African American baseball.

Special features were also dedicated to two museums set to open within a few years – The Urban Civil Rights Museum in Harlem founded by The National Urban League under the leadership of President and CEO, Marc H. Morial and the National Museum of Gospel Music in Chicago founded by the Stellar Gospel Music Awards Founder and Executive Producer, Don Jackson.

Combining the power of Black history storytelling with the soulful sounds of Gospel music, “Black History Honors” promises an unforgettable exploration of the museums that celebrate the richness of African American culture.

“Our goal with Black History Honors is to shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of African Americans to our society through the lens of Black museums,” Executive Producer of Black History Honors, Don Jackson, said in a statement. “By showcasing the stories and artifacts housed in African American museums, we hope to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of our shared heritage.”

Each episode of Black History Honors is not only educational but also deeply entertaining and intriguing. From riveting historical narratives to heartwarming Gospel music performances from Stellar Award-winning and nominated artists: Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Bri Babineaux, Donnie McClurkin, Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell, Maurette Brown Clark, Melvin Crispell III, Pastor Mike Jr., Todd Dulaney and VaShawn Mitchell.

Hosted by Grammy-winning artist Mali Music, “Black History Honors” captivates audiences with its unique blend of information and emotion. Created with the intention to heighten the visibility and relevance of the past and present accomplishments and contributions of African Americans, the series aims to educate the world and inspire future generations.

The televised special will debut on the Stellar Network on February 12 at 8 PM ET. It will air in national broadcast syndication until March 3. The 2nd Annual Black History Honors is presented by Procter and Gamble. Participating sponsors include Verizon and General Motors. The 2nd Annual Black History Honors show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production; Dr. Teresa Hairston Jackson served as Writer and Producer with Michael A. Johnson serving as Director.

