Beyoncé Announces ‘Act II’ Album, Drops Two Surprise Tracks

Beyoncé has done it again. The Renaissance superstar not only broke the Internet with her Verizon Super Bowl commercial, she became the first celebrity to joke about it in a Super Bowl commercial while announcing her new album Act II.

Yeah. A lot happened.

Speculation surrounding Verizon and their subtle (but not-so-subtle) hints that they were working with Beyoncé on some sort of Super Bowl project proved to be true when Verizon aired their “Can’t Be Broken” commercial starring the Queen Bey herself.

Beyoncé dug in her acting bag to attempt to break Verizon’s Internet the best way she knows how…doing pretty much anything. But this anything includes Act II — her new album slated for release on March 29. While fans were begging for visuals, Bey was cooking up a whole album that reportedly taps into her country roots.

In the commercial, Beyoncé is intrigued by the idea not even she could break Verizon’s 5G network. “Bet I can,” she says taking on an unintentional challenge from a Verizon rep. She launches a Lemonade stand, drops a surprise saxophone tune, reveals Beyonc-AI, Bar Bey, announces her presidential run, poses in full Renaissance get-up on the Vegas Sphere, and launches herself into space, until finally, she ends the clip with “Ok, they ready drop the new music.”

Beyonce’s Act II

Beyoncé dropped two songs from her upcoming Act II album, “Texas Hold Em’” and “16 Carriages.” Bey teased visuals to the “Daddy Lessons” esque tracks on Instagram. In one clip, she can be seen behind the wheel of a vintage Taxi while onlookers gather with their eyes on the sky.

The cover art of “Texas Hold Em” depicts Beyonce wearing a black cowboy hat, revealing cone bra and metal belt. She takes a more demure approach to the artwork for 16 Carriages, returning to her short blonde hair.

The Carters Attend The Super Bowl

Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi attended the 2024 Super Bowl where they watched Usher perform during the Apple Music TV Halftime Show, and the Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers go helmet to helmet for football glory. Rumi and Blue Ivy posed alongside their dad on the turf, showing off their individual style in trendy looks. Jay Z’s rocked his locs underneath a black skully.

Neal Ferinah, Bey’s longtime hair stylist posted her Super Bowl full look on his page and it’s clear Bey is in her Houston era. “80s hair trends,” he declared in the caption.

Beyoncé is so calculated with her message. She teased Act II during her Renaissance World Tour and fans held on to the glimmer of hope they would finally get related visuals. And the queen has delivered.

No genre is off-limits for the Houston-native. She’s tap-danced in R&B, pop, ballroom, and now country. The Act II announcement comes on the heels of her Cecred hair care line trailer.

