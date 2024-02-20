We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company
Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.”
Business Website: https://carlynnsmith.ureexecutives.com
‘Primrose Plush Beauty LLC
Business Description: ” Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”
Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/
Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-20-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’