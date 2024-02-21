White Folks Are Mad At Black-Owned Business Fair In North Las Vegas For Black History Month

The city of North Las Vegas, Nevada, is celebrating Black History Month by hosting its first Black-owned business fair, and, unsurprisingly, a lot of white people are mad about it.
“We are the largest minority-majority city in the state, and every year we want to do something unique for Black History Month, and this year we decided to have a community event that focuses on Black-owned businesses,” Goynes-Bown told KTNV Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, who is Black, announced the event over the weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 24, children in North Las Vegas will enjoy a Parks and Recreation area for kids, more than a dozen local Black-owned businesses and vendors will be able to connect with the community they reside in, attendees can visit a library open house and Thirty-Three Gallery’s art corner, and there will be great food provided by local culinary business like Shay’s Wave and Braise & Grill Food trucks. Sounds like a joyous time to be had by all, right? Well, not if you ask the world’s saltiest white people of Want To Be Oppressed So Bad America—because all they see is the word “Black” in the title of the event, and now they’re crying because they think it’s reverse Jim Crow.
Now, you can waste your breath trying to explain to these perpetually aggrieved Caucasians that this is a single three-hour event taking place during BHM, which is why it stands to reason it would feature Black-owned businesses, but then they’ll just revert to whining about the non-existence of White History Month. They’ll conveniently blind themselves to the fact that whiteness is America’s default. In the same way they pretend white history doesn’t represent the overwhelming majority of what K-12 students learn throughout the year, they’ll ignore that Black-owned businesses are statistically less prevalent, less rich in resources, and ultimately less successful than white-owned businesses, which “made up the greatest share of classifiable firms (85%) and their revenue (93%) in 2021,” according to the Pew Research Center.
So, they don’t want to see white-owned businesses employ DEI initiatives, and they don’t want to see minority-owned businesses get opportunities to promote themselves and network in their own communities. Hell, Black people weren’t even able to create and manage funds to help other Black people without the Caucasian affirmative action police wrecking everything in a flood of white tears.
So, you know, maybe they’re just racist.
Anyway, Saturday’s Black-owned business fair is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Alexander Library on 1755 W. Alexander Rd. Don’t let white hate stop you from enjoying yourself.
SEE ALSO:
Angry White Conservatives Just Can’t Accept The Black National Anthem Being Sung At The Super Bowl
‘Whites Only’: Boston Mayor Defends ‘Electeds Of Color Holiday Party’ In City With Racist Reputation
The post White Folks Are Mad At Black-Owned Business Fair In North Las Vegas For Black History Month appeared first on NewsOne.
White Folks Are Mad At Black-Owned Business Fair In North Las Vegas For Black History Month was originally published on newsone.com
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
D.L. Hughley Responds to Moniques Interview on Club Shay Shay
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Here’s How Ravens TE Mark Andrews Saved A Life A Woman’s Life Mid-Flight