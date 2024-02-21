High School Students Accused Of Creating Online ‘Slave Auction’ In ‘Black People Are Low Class’ Snapchat Group

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s the thing: Racist white kids need to follow the news more. If they did, they would know that year after year after year, their fellow Kiddie Klan Kadets get themselves into trouble over their racist videos, racist promposals (with the same stupid joke about “picking cotton” and “picking you), and, of course, for their racist online activities, particularly on the social media platform Snapchat.

A group of students at Southwick Regional High School in western Massachusetts have been accused of of creating an online “slave auction” in a Snapchat group called “Black people are low class.” According to NBC 10 Boston, the group of students allegedly placed bids on Black students at Southwick of $2 and $4.

*sigh*

If these kids watched the news more, they would know that the Snapchat slave auction has already been done to death by their fellow Nursery Nazis. Just saying, if you can’t be kind, at least be original.

Apparently, the issue didn’t end online as Black students at the school reportedly claimed to have endured racist behavior from the alleged mock slave auctioneers in person as well.

From NBC 10:

The mother of a 13-year-old student at the high school told WWLP that her daughter was called “the N-word to her face and then another child used another slur in her classroom in her presence, where she’s the only person of color.” The 13-year-old’s mother said she notified the school about the incidents, but nothing was done to address the issue, according to WWLP. “I need for her to be safe and I need to know that she’s comfortable and not doing it because she knows she has to. But at the same time, I want the school to take accountability,” Allyson Lopez told WWLP. “It’s 2024 and racism is real and it’s alive but we all know that. As educators in a school system, I think it’s really important for them to practice what they preach.”

According to Superintendent Jennifer Willard, an investigation into the Snapchat group concluded Friday, but she said officials are “unable to comment on the specific disciplinary consequences and/or other steps taken by the district.”

“We can assure the community that the district does issue consequences in accordance with our school code of conduct in these types of circumstances,” Willard wrote in a statement. “As stated in our original email to the community, the district firmly believes that racism and discrimination have no place in our school community.”

Meanwhile, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said they “became aware of an alleged hate-based incident” last Thursday and will “investigate any such allegations and will prosecute any criminal violations vigorously.”

The post High School Students Accused Of Creating Online ‘Slave Auction’ In ‘Black People Are Low Class’ Snapchat Group appeared first on NewsOne.

