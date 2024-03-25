Listen Live
Local

Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bipartisan Safer Communities Act WH

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Mayor Brandon Scott will give the State of City address on Monday.

The mayor will provide an update on what’s happening in Baltimore on Monday evening.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

He will be joined by the city council, elected leaders, community partners, and residents at 6 p.m. at the Baltimore Center Stage.

Click here to see how you can watch Mayor Brandon Scott’s 2024 State of the City address.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday appeared first on 92 Q.

Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/29/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close