Mayor Brandon Scott will give the State of City address on Monday.

The mayor will provide an update on what’s happening in Baltimore on Monday evening.

He will be joined by the city council, elected leaders, community partners, and residents at 6 p.m. at the Baltimore Center Stage.

Click here to see how you can watch Mayor Brandon Scott’s 2024 State of the City address.

The post Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday appeared first on 92 Q.

