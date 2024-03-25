Mayor Brandon Scott will give the State of City address on Monday.
The mayor will provide an update on what’s happening in Baltimore on Monday evening.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
He will be joined by the city council, elected leaders, community partners, and residents at 6 p.m. at the Baltimore Center Stage.
Click here to see how you can watch Mayor Brandon Scott’s 2024 State of the City address.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor Brandon Scott To Give State Of City Address On Monday was originally published on 92q.com
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 - Back to the Basics
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/3/24
-
Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts
-
Ask the Financial Advisor - 2/10/24 Podcast