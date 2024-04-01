Listen Live
Entertainment

Brittney Spencer’s country music journey from Baltimore to Beyoncé

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

There is no shortage of impressive guest stars on “Cowboy Carter,” the 27-track country music-inspired album Beyoncé dropped Friday. One just happens to be from Baltimore.

Among features by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, you’ll find Maryland native Brittney Spencer on “Blackbiird,” a cover of the Beatles classic, alongside fellow rising Black female country artists Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Brittney Spencer’s country music journey from Baltimore to Beyoncé

 

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Brittney Spencer’s country music journey from Baltimore to Beyoncé

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship
Local

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close