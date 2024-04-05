Listen Live
Local

Earthquake hits NJ, Felt across Northeast with 4.7 Magnitude

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Storm Over Philadelphia

Source: nino krgovic / Getty

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Hunterdon County, New Jersey Friday morning, leaving residents of the Northeast feeling the after effects.

It was reported that the shaking was felt across the Northeast region.

It happened around 10:25 a.m.

What to do after an earthquake?

  • Expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main quake.
  • Avoid open flames in damaged buildings.
  • If you live near the coast, stay away from the beach.
  • Drive carefully and plan alternative routes.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Earthquake hits NJ, Felt across Northeast with 4.7 Magnitude  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

Earthquake hits NJ, Felt across Northeast with 4.7 Magnitude

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close